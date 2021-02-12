Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch Live
Coronavirus
Local News
State
National
International
12 News Investigates
Lottery
Border Report Tour
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
MDOC postpones job recruitment fair
Top Stories
Man arrested on domestic disturbance charges in Madison after 1-year-old injured in crash
Hinds County Supervisor David Archie arrested on domestic violence charges
Two teens killed in crash near Mendenhall
School, business closures due to winter weather
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Town Hall
Washington DC
Top Stories
Mississippi Senate: Ban transgender athletes on female teams
Video
Top Stories
Mississippi Senate revives medical marijuana tax proposal
Video
Top Stories
Investigating Trump a big early move for Atlanta’s new DA
Biden to slowly allow 25,000 people seeking asylum into US
Judge: Trump’s lifting of mining ban in US West was wrong
Thursday marks another deadline for Mississippi lawmakers
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Severe Weather
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC
SWAC
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Geaux Black and Gold
Japan 2020
Pro Football Challenge
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
Black History Month
Cool Schools
Focused On Faith
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Hometown Heroes
Live Cameras
Living Local Videos
Magic of the Mind
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
Remarkable Women: Mississippi
Shop Local Buy Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Contest Winners
Contests
VANS Big Buck Showdown
Search
Search
Search
Living Local: February 12, 2021
Living Local Videos
Posted:
Feb 12, 2021 / 01:57 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 12, 2021 / 01:59 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (
WJTV
) – Living Local showcases highlights throughout the metro.
Trending Stories
Man arrested for aggravated marijuana trafficking in Jackson
Gallery
Two teens killed in crash near Mendenhall
Weather
Storm Team 12: Turning colder this weekend with major ice on Monday
Video
School, business closures due to winter weather