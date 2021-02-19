Living Local: February 19, 2021

Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
23°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch Live
Coronavirus
Local News
State
National
International
12 News Investigates
Lottery
Border Report Tour
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
City of Jackson water distribution for Friday
Top Stories
Power, water outages reported in Vicksburg on Friday
Video
Drivers warned to use caution on roadways Friday due to lingering ice
Video
Thousands still without power in Mississippi on Friday
Video
Firefighters work to put out fire at Extended Studio Hotel in Jackson
Video
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Town Hall
Washington DC
Top Stories
Mississippi Senate works to revise business incentives
Video
Top Stories
Stimulus check update: Yellen warns shrinking $1.9T plan could cause economic ‘scarring’
Top Stories
Ted Cruz says he went on Cancun vacation as Texas froze ‘to be a good dad’
Video
Ted Cruz flew to Mexico for vacation during Texas power shortage, AP source confirms
Auditor releases study of Mississippi’s retirement system
Long, tense with cat photo for relief; how the GameStop hearing unfolded
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Severe Weather
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC
SWAC
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Geaux Black and Gold
Japan 2020
Pro Football Challenge
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
Black History Month
Cool Schools
Focused On Faith
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Hometown Heroes
Live Cameras
Living Local Videos
Magic of the Mind
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
Remarkable Women: Mississippi
Shop Local Buy Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Contest Winners
Contests
VANS Big Buck Showdown
Search
Search
Search
Living Local: February 19, 2021
Living Local Videos
Posted:
Feb 19, 2021 / 07:13 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 19, 2021 / 07:13 AM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (
WJTV
) – Living Local showcases highlights throughout the metro.
Trending Stories
USPS temporarily suspends operations for 4 Mississippi ZIP Codes
Video
City of Jackson water distribution for Friday
Drivers warned to use caution on roadways Friday due to lingering ice
Video
Storm Team 12: Gradually melting with sunshine and warming trend
Video
Power, water outages reported in Vicksburg on Friday
Video