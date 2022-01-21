Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State
National
Coronavirus
International
12 News Connect
12 News Investigates
Border Report Tour
Crime Crisis: Focused on Solutions
Entertainment
Lottery
Senior Spotlight Nominations
Watch Live
WJTV Mobile Apps
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Flowood police respond to 5-vehicle crash on Vine Drive
Two Woodville hunters face charges for violations in Louisiana
5 new early learning collaboratives approved by Mississippi Board of Education
Belhaven University receives three national awards
Politics
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Top Stories
Mississippi Senate passes bill to ban critical race theory
Video
Top Stories
State senator files bill to tax e-cigarettes, vaping products
Video
Top Stories
Mississippi House OKs bill on equal pay for women and men
Video
Anti-CRT bill passed out of Senate committee likely unconstitutional, opponents say
Equal pay for women: Is this the year Mississippi will join rest of the nation?
MS Secretary of State announces plan for Tackle the Tape initiative
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Severe Weather
Live Cameras
Operation Tornado
Science With Scottlin
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC Football
SWAC
The Big Game
Geaux Black and Gold
China 2022
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
BestReviews
Cool Schools
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Living Local Videos
Mississippi Creates
Mississippi Moment
Morning ‘Sip
Shop Local Buy Local
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Contests
Remarkable Women Nominations
Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
Search
Search
Search
Living Local: January 21, 2022
Living Local Videos
by:
Devan Gray
Posted:
Jan 21, 2022 / 12:12 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 21, 2022 / 12:12 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (
WJTV
) – Living Local showcases highlights throughout the metro.
Trending Stories
Two Woodville hunters face charges for violations in Louisiana
Flowood police respond to 5-vehicle crash on Vine Drive
Local agencies join program to combat violent crime in Jackson
Family holds vigil in honor of Brianna Carter
Video
Mississippi man chased by police found dead days later