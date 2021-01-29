Living Local: January 29, 2021

Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch Live
Coronavirus
Local News
State
National
International
12 News Investigates
Lottery
Border Report Tour
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Dr. Fauci sees vaccination for kids by late spring or the summer
Top Stories
LIVE: MSDH leaders discuss COVID-19 vaccine availability in Mississippi
Live
Stimulus: Lawmakers urge Biden to offer recurring $2,000 ‘survival checks’
Video
State Sen. Sollie Norwood tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Crash on I-20 W. before the Bovina exit
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Town Hall
Washington DC
Top Stories
State Sen. Sollie Norwood tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Senators request meeting with President Biden over executive orders regarding energy sector
Top Stories
White House holds briefing, confirms Biden called on Putin to release Navalny
Video
National March for Life goes digital as Biden reverses abortion restrictions
Video
Liz Cheney facing backlash over vote to impeach Trump
Video
Biden team starts staffing Supreme Court reform commission, report says
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Severe Weather
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC
SWAC
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Geaux Black and Gold
Japan 2020
Pro Football Challenge
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
Black History Month
Cool Schools
Focused On Faith
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Live Cameras
Living Local Videos
Magic of the Mind
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
Remarkable Women: Mississippi
Shop Local Buy Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Contest Winners
Contests
VANS Big Buck Showdown
Search
Search
Search
Living Local: January 29, 2021
Living Local Videos
Posted:
Jan 29, 2021 / 12:37 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 29, 2021 / 12:37 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (
WJTV
) – Living Local showcases highlights throughout the metro.
Trending Stories
Mississippi’s chief medical examiner resigns
Video
Stimulus: Lawmakers urge Biden to offer recurring $2,000 ‘survival checks’
Video
Crash on I-20 W. before the Bovina exit
Third stimulus check: Biden signals some may not get $1,400 payment
Video
LIVE: MSDH leaders discuss COVID-19 vaccine availability in Mississippi
Live