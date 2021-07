LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and other law enforcement agencies arrested eight suspects after launching an undercover human trafficking operation in Lee County on Friday, July 9. They also identified seven human trafficking victims.

"My administration will do whatever it takes to bring human traffickers to justice, and this operation sends a message that we won't stand idly by while they exploit those who are most vulnerable," said Governor Tate Reeves.