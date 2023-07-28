WJTV
by: Devan Gray
Posted: Jul 28, 2023 / 09:48 AM CDT
Updated: Jul 28, 2023 / 09:48 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Living Local showcases highlights throughout the metro.
Adapting to the new lifestyle is the key to success in college, and with that comes other changes. Here’s how to stay organized in college.
From pens and pencils to planners, notebooks and more, being prepared for the back-to-school season doesn’t have to be stressful or break the bank.
Packing your child’s lunch is the best way to ensure their health, happiness and ability to focus and succeed in class.