JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - On Friday, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker announced the U.S. Department of Commerce Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) awarded Tri-County Contractors, Inc. $375,000 to launch a MBDA Business Center in Mississippi.

The award, which will be granted each year for five years, represents a $1.875 million planned investment in the state. According to the senator, Mississippi has not had a MBDA center in years.