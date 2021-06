FRIDAY: Today will continue the summer pattern with morning sun and clouds and afternoon showers and thunderstorms that could feature heavy downpours and frequent lightning. High temperatures today reach near 90°F. Our rain chance is slightly higher compared to yesterday, around 40%.

WEEKEND FORECAST: This weekend looks pretty typical for the end of June. Highs will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s with afternoon stray storms across most of the state. Saturday will have about a 20 percent chance of afternoon storms, and will probably be the drier day for weekend activities. Sunday storm chances are around 40%, with a bit more widespread coverage of afternoon downpours.