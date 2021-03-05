Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch Live
Coronavirus
Local News
State
National
International
12 News Investigates
Live Cameras
Lottery
Border Report Tour
Newsfeed Now
Vote
Top Stories
Focused on Mississippi: Historic items at Old Courthouse Museum
Video
Top Stories
Seniors at Ridgeland Place receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Temporary closure on State Route 590 in Covington County
95-year-old woman reflects on COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Salvation Army provides water, food for Jackson neighbors without water
Video
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Top Stories
Mississippi Attorney General appoints two former USDOJ attorneys to senior staff roles
Video
Top Stories
Mississippi Supreme Court won’t reconsider McQuirter, Archie case
Top Stories
Mississippi Senate passes $1,000 teacher pay raise bill
Video
City of Clinton Municipal Election voter registration, absentee ballot information
Mississippi Attorney General opposes proposed voting rights bill
Video
Mississippi governor to sign bill banning transgender athletes
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Severe Weather
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC
SWAC
Geaux Black and Gold
Japan 2020
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
Black History Month
Cool Schools
Focused On Faith
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Hometown Heroes
Living Local Videos
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
Parenting 101
Remarkable Women: Mississippi
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Contest Winners
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Living Local: March 5, 2021
Living Local Videos
Posted:
Mar 5, 2021 / 05:05 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 5, 2021 / 05:07 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (
WJTV
) – Living Local showcases highlights throughout the metro.
Trending Stories
Third stimulus check: Some Senate Dems call for automatic payments
Video
Watch Live
President Biden blasts Mississippi governor for “Neanderthal thinking” on rollback of COVID restrictions
Video
Rankin County deputies searching for narcotics suspect
Video
Jackson mother describes experience of not having water for weeks
Video