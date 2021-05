Living Local: May 14, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - A Jackson family still needs a place to live after an apartment fire at Pebble Creek Apartments Thursday evening. According to officials, the fire spread quickly after a child who was playing with a candle dropped it on a bed.

Myesha Wesley lived at the apartment complex. She said she was asleep when the fire started, but she woke up to the sound of a neighbor banging on her door. Wesley, along with her four kids, boyfriend, mom and brother, were able to escape safely, but she lost everything in the fire.