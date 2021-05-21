Living Local: May 21, 2021

Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State
National
Coronavirus
International
12 News Connect
12 News Investigates
Border Report Tour
Crime Crisis: Focused on Solutions
Live Cameras
Lottery
Newsfeed Now
Watch Live
WJTV Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Judge: City didn’t target dead lawyer in Mississippi scandal
Top Stories
Minact Logistical Services to recruit through Jobs for Jacksonians
Mississippi girl featured on Cheerios boxes as part of campaign for children’s hospitals
Suspects wanted in connection to multi-county crime spree in Mississippi
Gallery
27% of Americans regret their quarantine DIY project, study finds
Politics
Election
Election Results
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Town Hall
Washington DC
Top Stories
Hosemann: “Senate will be ready” if governor calls special session
Video
Top Stories
How the Supreme Court ruling on abortion access could impact Mississippi
Video
Top Stories
Jackson leaders announce absentee voting for the June 8 general election
Video
Business owner concerned about court’s ruling after investing in medical marijuana ventures
Video
Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights
Video
Activists and voters of Mississippi question Supreme Court ruling against Medical Marijuana
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Severe Weather
Tropics
Science With Scottlin
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC
SWAC
Mississippi Braves
Indy 500
Japan 2020
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
Cool Schools
Focused On Faith
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Hometown Heroes
Living Local Videos
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
Parenting 101
Remarkable Women: Mississippi
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Contest Winners
Contests & Fun
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Search
Search
Search
Living Local: May 21, 2021
Living Local Videos
Posted:
May 21, 2021 / 02:15 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 21, 2021 / 02:15 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (
WJTV
) – Living Local showcases highlights throughout the metro.
Trending Stories
Judge: City didn’t target dead lawyer in Mississippi scandal
Suspects wanted in connection to multi-county crime spree in Mississippi
Gallery
Kayaker’s photos show crack in closed I-40 bridge back in 2016
Former Jackson Public Schools employee charged with sexual battery
Video
New Trade Mart to host Mississippi’s largest-ever outdoor show