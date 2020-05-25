Living Local: May 25, 2020

Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
National
International
Border Report Tour
Newsfeed Now
Rebuilding Mississippi
Top Stories
Memorial Day Health: Lifestyle Choices and COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
People celebrate Memorial Day at the Rez
Video
Top Stories
Memorial Day: Mississippians celebrate holiday at state parks
Video
Morgan Wallen arrested after ejection from Nashville bar
DOJ launching investigation into Ahmaud Arbery’s death as a hate crime, family’s attorneys say
AAA: Gas prices up but still cheaper than usual
Video
Politics
Mississippi Primary Election Results
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Mississippi Governor’s Debate
Town Hall
Washington DC
Top Stories
Biden makes 1st in-person appearance in more than 2 months
Video
Top Stories
Trump threatens to move RNC without assurances from governor
Video
Top Stories
Trump’s pitch to voters: Trust me, economy will soar in 2021
Biden says he was too ‘cavalier’ about black Trump backers
Biden says radio show host ‘ain’t black’ if he considers backing Trump over him
Trump threatens relief funding for Michigan, Nevada over absentee ballots
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Mississippi Flooding
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC
SWAC
M BRAVES
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
Pine Belt News
CELEBRATING OUR SENIORS – PINEBELT
Essential South Mississippi
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Mississippi Primary Election Results
Pinebelt Chalk Talk
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
Black History Month
Celebrating Our Seniors
Chalk Talk
Cool Schools
Digital Digest
Essential Mississippi
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Focused On Those Who Serve
Living Local Videos
The Mel Robbins Show
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
MS Most Wanted
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
Remarkable Women: Mississippi
Veterans Voices
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Contests
BASKETBALL MADNESS BRACKET CHALLENGE
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
The VeryVera Show
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi
Coronavirus Information
Lunch Programs
What to Know About Coronavirus
Coronavirus Symptoms
Coronavirus Tests by State
Living Local: May 25, 2020
Living Local Videos
Posted:
May 25, 2020 / 02:58 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 25, 2020 / 02:59 PM CDT
Living Local: May 25, 2020
Video
Living Local: May 22, 2020
Video
Living Local: May 18, 2020
Video
Living Local: May 15, 2020
Video
Gov. Reeves to host virtual graduation ceremony for Class of 2020
Video
Living Local: May 11, 2020
Video
Living Local: May 8, 2020
Video
Trending Stories
JPD officer placed on leave after video of assault surfaces
Video
Tunica County Sheriff’s office responding to a reported drowning
Video
Terry woman celebrates 108 years
Video
CBS News to commemorate Memorial Day with “Taps Across America”
People celebrate Memorial Day at the Rez
Video