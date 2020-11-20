Living Local: November 20, 2020

Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch Live
Coronavirus
Local News
State
National
International
Border Report Tour
Lottery
12 News Investigates: Crime Crisis
MS Most Wanted
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
Rebuilding Mississippi
Top Stories
Unclaimed property returns top $16 million in Mississippi
Video
Top Stories
Local students donate to Operation Christmas Child
Video
Madison Station Elementary celebrates National Blue Ribbon School honor
Video
ACLU of Mississippi seeks partnership with JPD to prevent surveillance system abuse
Woman arrested for SNAP fraud in Lowndes County
Video
Politics
Election
Election Results
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Town Hall
Washington DC
Top Stories
2020 General Election results certified in Mississippi
Video
Top Stories
Watch Live: President Trump speaks on lowering prescription drug prices
Live
Top Stories
Biden to meet with Democratic leaders, Trump hosts Michigan GOP lawmakers
Video
Trump, allies take desperate steps to overturn Biden’s victory
Senate races put Georgia at the center of American politics
Video
Georgia Secretary of State to certify election for Biden
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tropics
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC
SWAC
The Big Game
Geaux Black and Gold
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Pro Football Challenge
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
Magic of the Mind
Cool Schools
Focused On Faith
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Home for the Holidays
Live Cameras
Living Local Videos
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
VANS Big Buck Showdown
The VeryVera Show
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Contest Winners
Contests
WJTV Home for the Holidays 2020
Search
Search
Search
Living Local: November 20, 2020
Living Local Videos
Posted:
Nov 20, 2020 / 12:31 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 20, 2020 / 12:31 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Living Local showcases highlights throughout the metro.
Trending Stories
Crime Crisis: Former Jackson mayor Tony Yarber talks solution to crime
Video
Woman arrested for SNAP fraud in Lowndes County
Video
Unclaimed property returns top $16 million in Mississippi
Video
Six Vicksburg police officers test positive for COVID-19
Video
15-year-old shot by game warden in Holmes County
Video