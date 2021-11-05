Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State
National
Coronavirus
International
12 News Connect
12 News Investigates
Border Report Tour
Crime Crisis: Focused on Solutions
Entertainment
Lottery
Senior Spotlight Nominations
Watch Live
WJTV Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Metro Jackson Heart Walk to be held on November 13
Top Stories
514 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi
Mississippi begins scheduling COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5-11
Mississippi hospital to pay off loans to entice nurses
Official: Prisons should be ‘training centers’ not punitive
Politics
Election
Election Results
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Top Stories
Mississippi attorney general sues over Biden vaccine mandate
Top Stories
Hinds County Sheriff’s race heads to runoff on Nov. 23
Video
Top Stories
1 Mississippi Senate race decided, 1 going to a runoff
Ballots from Hinds County precinct unaccounted for after special election
Video
Youngkin’s win was built by small gains in key groups, survey finds
Hinds County sheriff’s race likely heading towards runoff
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Severe Weather
Tropics
Operation Tornado
Science With Scottlin
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC Football
SWAC
The Big Game
Geaux Black and Gold
China 2022
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
BestReviews
Cool Schools
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Home for the Holidays
Live Cameras
Living Local Videos
Mississippi Moment
Morning ‘Sip
Veterans Voices
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Contests
Contest Winners
Search
Search
Search
Living Local: November 5, 2021
Living Local Videos
by:
Devan Gray
Posted:
Nov 5, 2021 / 11:10 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2021 / 11:10 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (
WJTV
) – Living Local showcases highlights throughout the metro.
Trending Stories
Ridgeland police respond to shooting on I-55 S. near Natchez Trace
Video
Mississippi Raiders football team moving to Jackson
Video
Woman dies from gunshot wounds at local hospital, suspect arrested
Video
Jackson native opens new restaurant near Jackson State University
Video
One killed, two injured after shooting on Curtis Street in Jackson
Video