Living Local: October 1, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Saturday's Powerball jackpot is now worth an estimated $635 million. The cash value is estimated at $450 million. This is the 6th largest jackpot in the game's history.

The Powerball jackpot has been rolling for nearly four months making this the 40th draw in the jackpot run. The jackpot was last won in Florida for the June 5, 2021, drawing.