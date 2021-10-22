Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State
National
Coronavirus
International
12 News Connect
12 News Investigates
Border Report Tour
Crime Crisis: Focused on Solutions
Entertainment
Lottery
Senior Spotlight Nominations
Watch Live
WJTV Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Madison County man wins $70K Mississippi Match 5 jackpot
Top Stories
Clinton Public School District lifts indoor mask mandate
Mississippi Heritage Trust names 10 Most Endangered Historic Places in state
Gallery
Man, woman arrested after drug bust at Adams County apartment complex
Gallery
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Video
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Top Stories
Hinds County leaders announce changes for five voting precincts
Video
Top Stories
‘We Are the 74’ protests outside Mississippi governor’s mansion
Video
Top Stories
Anti-marijuana groups lobby as Gov. Reeves contemplates special session
Hinds County sheriff’s race is two weeks away
Video
Candidates for Hinds County sheriff to debate at Jackson State
2 plead not guilty to Mississippi voter raffle charge
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Severe Weather
Tropics
Operation Tornado
Science With Scottlin
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC Football
SWAC
The Big Game
Geaux Black and Gold
China 2022
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
BestReviews
Cool Schools
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Heart of the City
Hispanic Heritage Month
Live Cameras
Living Local Videos
Mississippi Moment
Morning ‘Sip
Veterans Voices
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Contests
Contest Winners
Search
Search
Search
Living Local: October 22, 2021
Living Local Videos
by:
Devan Gray
Posted:
Oct 22, 2021 / 01:04 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 22, 2021 / 01:04 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (
WJTV
) – Living Local showcases highlights throughout the metro.
Trending Stories
Man, woman arrested after drug bust at Adams County apartment complex
Gallery
Deadly bacterial infection linked to room spray sold at Walmart
Jones County woman charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult
Family speaks out: Jackson police searching for missing 22-year-old mother of two
Video
Man dies after being shot inside vehicle near Fortification Street in Jackson
Video