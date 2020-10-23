Living Local: October 23, 2020

Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
State
National
International
Border Report Tour
Lottery
MS Most Wanted
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
Rebuilding Mississippi
Top Stories
Jackson State University violated rules, NCAA leaders say
Top Stories
Jackson police make multiple arrests for several crimes
Gallery
Let’s Make a Difference Day volunteers cleanup litter in Jackson
Video
Social media scams surging amid coronavirus pandemic, FTC reports
Video
Second stimulus checks: Pelosi says deal can happen before election if Trump approves
Video
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Town Hall
Washington DC
Top Stories
Postal delays persist around the country with mail voting underway
Top Stories
Working Together Jackson offering notary services through election day
Video
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now: Top moments from the final presidential debate
Video
Here’s how Hunter Biden became a campaign issue
Debate quiz: Who said it? Biden or Trump?
Who won the Trump-Biden debate? 6 key moments from the final showdown
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tropics
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC
SWAC
The Big Game
Geaux Black and Gold
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Pro Football Challenge
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
Cool Schools
Focused On Faith
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Focused On Those Who Serve
Hispanic Heritage Month
Living Local Videos
MALCO MOVIE GIVEAWAY
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
VANS Big Buck Showdown
The VeryVera Show
Veterans Voices
Contest Winners
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Living Local: October 23, 2020
Living Local Videos
Posted:
Oct 23, 2020 / 12:07 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 23, 2020 / 12:07 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Living Local showcases highlights throughout the metro.
Trending Stories
Mississippi judge found dead at home, son killed by police
Jackson State University violated rules, NCAA leaders say
Jones County deputies search for two wanted suspects
Gallery
Applications being accepted for Mississippi Rental Assistance Grant Program
Video
Jackson police make multiple arrests for several crimes
Gallery