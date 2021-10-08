Living Local: October 8, 2021

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Civil rights advocates asked federal appeals court judges Friday to revive a lawsuit they filed against a Mississippi prosecutor accused of routinely rejecting Black jurors in criminal cases simply because of their race.

District Attorney Doug Evans’ jury selection tactics have been under scrutiny for years. His exclusion of Black jurors in one high-profile murder case led to the Supreme Court overturning the conviction of Curtis Flowers in 2019, with Justice Brett Kavanaugh citing a “relentless, determined effort to rid the jury of black individuals.”