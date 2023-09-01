WJTV
Please enter a search term.
by: Devan Gray
Posted: Sep 1, 2023 / 10:55 AM CDT
Updated: Sep 1, 2023 / 10:55 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Living Local showcases highlights throughout the metro.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Removing leaves with a rake can be tedious and lead to sore muscles. However, there are numerous ways to remove leaves from your yard that don’t require a rake.
One sale you definitely don’t want to miss is the Macy’s Labor Day Sale, which features 25% to 60% off pretty much all categories
Cool temperatures help the sealant sink into the wood before it can evaporate, and dry. Fall weather allows the sealant to dry quickly.