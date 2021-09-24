Living Local: September 24, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, households currently receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be eligible for a supplemental benefit for October 2021.

According to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), SNAP households that have been certified based on meeting income and resource requirements are eligible to receive the supplement benefits. Officials said the households will receive benefit supplements up to the maximum benefit amount, based on household size.