FRIDAY: Today will feature high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chances are slim to none, only around 10%. Overnight temperatures fall back into the upper 60s.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Great weather is in the forecast for the holiday weekend. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the weather will be mostly dry. There will be a 20% chance of showers and storms by Sunday evening and a 50% chance of scattered storms Monday afternoon as front arrives from the north. Lows will hover in the low 70s and highs will be in the upper 80s to start the week with rain and storms remaining likely through at least Wednesday.