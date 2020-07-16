Millennial Matters: Dr. Quinn Talks NBA Bubble

Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
National
International
Border Report Tour
Mississippi Lottery
MS Most Wanted
Newsfeed Now
Rebuilding Mississippi
Top Stories
Ex-priest indicted on wire fraud charges
Video
Top Stories
Teacher Disagrees with JPS Reopening Plan
Video
NFL, NFLPA discussing what happens if players test positive for COVID-19
Arkansas woman charged in nearly $2 million COVID-19 relief fraud
Bangladeshi hospital owner arrested over fake virus tests
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Mississippi Governor’s Debate
Town Hall
Washington DC
Top Stories
Republican lawmakers call for restrictions against TikTok
Video
Top Stories
Mike Espy out-raises Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in 2nd quarter
Top Stories
State Rep. Manly Barton in ICU with COVID-19
Video
Jay-Z, Robert Kraft urge Mississippi Legislature to override veto of criminal justice reform bill
Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers
Gov. Reeves announces Staff Director appointment for Mississippi Public Utilities Staff
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Mississippi Flooding
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC
SWAC
M BRAVES
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
Pine Belt News
CELEBRATING OUR SENIORS – PINEBELT
Essential South Mississippi
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Mississippi Primary Election Results
Pinebelt Chalk Talk
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
Black History Month
Celebrating Our Seniors
Chalk Talk
Cool Schools
Digital Digest
Essential Mississippi
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Focused On Those Who Serve
Living Local Videos
The Mel Robbins Show
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
Remarkable Women: Mississippi
Veterans Voices
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Contests
BASKETBALL MADNESS BRACKET CHALLENGE
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
The VeryVera Show
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Information
School Reopening Plans
COVID-19 in Mississippi
COVID-19 Cases in U.S.
Stores that Require Face Masks
Millennial Matters: Dr. Quinn Talks NBA Bubble
Living Local
by:
Marcus James
Posted:
Jul 16, 2020 / 05:53 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 16, 2020 / 05:53 PM CDT
Trending Stories
MHP seizes marijuana & illegal edible candies after traffic stop
Video
How and when to see Comet NEOWISE over Mississippi
Video
Mississippi senator wants cash to be accepted amid coin shortage
Video
Arkansas woman charged in nearly $2 million COVID-19 relief fraud
Jackson police respond to shooting on Queen Christina Lane
Video