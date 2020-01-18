Millennial Matters: Relationships 101

(WJTV) – Healthy relationships require a certain amount of effort and understanding. When your relationship goals get tangled up, it can be difficult to unwind. Our lives are filled with relationships of many kinds, not only romantic relationships. Unfortunately, figuring out why these relationships are clicking (or not) is not as simple as clicking on a relationship goals quiz.

All romantic relationships go through ups and downs, and they all take work, commitment, and a willingness to adapt and change with your partner. But whether your relationship is just starting out or you’ve been together for years, there are steps you can take to build a healthy relationship. Even if you’ve experienced a lot of failed relationships in the past or struggled before to rekindle the fires of romance in your current relationship, you can learn to stay connected, find fulfillment, and enjoy lasting happiness.

Dr. Charlene Brown, who plays many roles in the local community has found a passion for being an “advocate for women” that has been in and out of relationships. She uses her life experiences to help other ladies make sound decisions when it comes to being in a relationship with a man.