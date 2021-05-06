Millennial Matters: Shandell Lewis Talks About Fighting Anxiety and Owning Her Handmade Candle Business

Shandell Lewis is a native of Vicksburg, Mississippi. She is a licensed School Counselor and the owner of A Touch of Magnolia. Shandell graduated from Tougaloo College in 2016 with a B.A. in Psychology. Shortly after, she obtained a M.Ed. in Counselor Education from the University of Mississippi. Shandell was diagnosed with Generalized Anxiety and Social Anxiety in Graduate School, thus birthed her journey with aromatherapy.

After a long period of testing and battling anxiety, Shandell combined her passion for helping others and her kitchen hobby of making candles and started her candle company in 2020. Each candle, wax melt, and room spray is handmade and have been shipped all over the United States. As a true southern bell, Shandell incorporated her love for all things Southern in her brand. The scents and candle names embody the true essence of the South. Find out more about these handmade, luxury, and southern products at www.atouchofmagnolia.com.