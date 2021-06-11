Best & worst state’s for millennials in 2021, according to WalletHub

Millennial Matters

by: WJTV Staff

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Millennials make up the largest generation in the United States workforce today. WalletHub released its report on 2021’s best and worst states for millennials.

The personal-finance website compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 34 key metrics.

Best States for MillennialsWorst States for Millennials
1. Washington42. Rhode Island
2. District of Columbia43. South Carolina
3. Utah44. Alabama
4. Massachusetts45. Kentucky
5. Iowa46. Arkansas
6. Minnesota47. Louisiana
7. Colorado48. Nevada
8. North Dakota49. Mississippi
9. Wisconsin50. New Mexico
10. Pennsylvania51. West Virginia

To view the full report and your state or the district’s rank, click here.

