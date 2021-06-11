Best & worst state’s for millennials in 2021, according to WalletHub

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Millennials make up the largest generation in the United States workforce today. WalletHub released its report on 2021’s best and worst states for millennials.

The personal-finance website compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 34 key metrics.

Best States for Millennials Worst States for Millennials 1. Washington 42. Rhode Island 2. District of Columbia 43. South Carolina 3. Utah 44. Alabama 4. Massachusetts 45. Kentucky 5. Iowa 46. Arkansas 6. Minnesota 47. Louisiana 7. Colorado 48. Nevada 8. North Dakota 49. Mississippi 9. Wisconsin 50. New Mexico 10. Pennsylvania 51. West Virginia

To view the full report and your state or the district’s rank, click here.