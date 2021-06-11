Best & worst state’s for millennials in 2021, according to WalletHub

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Millennials make up the largest generation in the United States workforce today. WalletHub released its report on 2021’s best and worst states for millennials.
The personal-finance website compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 34 key metrics.
|Best States for Millennials
|Worst States for Millennials
|1. Washington
|42. Rhode Island
|2. District of Columbia
|43. South Carolina
|3. Utah
|44. Alabama
|4. Massachusetts
|45. Kentucky
|5. Iowa
|46. Arkansas
|6. Minnesota
|47. Louisiana
|7. Colorado
|48. Nevada
|8. North Dakota
|49. Mississippi
|9. Wisconsin
|50. New Mexico
|10. Pennsylvania
|51. West Virginia
To view the full report and your state or the district’s rank, click here.