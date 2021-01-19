Millennial Matters: First Millennials Will Start Turning 40 Years Old, In 2021

Nothing magical happens on January 1, but it’s still hard not to take the day as a symbolic reset button, especially after the year many people had in 2020. But by the same token, 2021 will be the exact same world millions spent their lives in, for better or worse. And for the first time, that world is going to include 40-year-old millennials. To name just a few examples, some millennial icons that will be turning 40 in 2021 include Alicia Keys, Natalie Portman, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Elijah Wood, Justin Timberlake and Chris Evans.