Millennial Matters: Tiffany Jefferson Talks Life After COVID-19 in the Dance Industry

There are ways that different generations invest their money. According to GWI, Gen Z (37%) and Millennials (39%) believer their personal/household finances will get better in the next few months. Sixteen percent of Gex X believe it will get worse.

Baby Boomers (44%) said the U.S. economy will get worse over the next few months, while 29 percent said it will stay the same. GWI also said Millennials and Gen Xers are more worried about saving for retirement.