Millennials most eager to watch Olympic games, study says

Olympic rings float in the water in the Odaiba section in Tokyo (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With less than 100 days until the Olympic games in Tokyo, a new study by GWI revealed Millennials are more eager to watch the games.

Fifty-five percent of U.S. Millennials said they support the games taking place, compared to 40 percent of Millennials in the United Kingdom.

According to the study, U.S. Millennials appeared to be “all in” when it comes to following the games. Twenty-seven percent said they would follow the games on TV accounts on social media. Millennials in both the U.S. and UK are more likely to turn to digital channels to follow the Olympics.

However, 48 percent of Millennials in the UK and 51 percent of Millennials in the U.S. will watch live events on TV.