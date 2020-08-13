Millennials and Credit: Are you messing your credit score up?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV )- A friend of mine, Jerry Bowen, has been after me for a while to say something about a topic that has been on his mind for a few years. And that is the deplorable condition of the road that goes to Buddy Butts Park.

If you aren't familiar with it, the park is off of McRaven Road in southwest Jackson near Clinton. The road is also known as the waterways road because this is where the old concrete model of the Mississippi River is located that was used for decades to predict floods before computers.