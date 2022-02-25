JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s a gift her mom knew she had as early as age six. Devonna Curtis’s hops, tumbles and leaps around the house led to her introduction into the dance world.

As she attended more dance rehearsals, the Columbia native grew to resonate with the art– in mind and in skill. The Curtis family eventually relocated to Jackson which planted eight-year-old Devonna at a local dance company, Dance Unlimited in Byram.

Courtesy: Destiney Williams

It was a studio space she credits unlocked her self-confidence and showcased her talents as a competitive performing arts dancer.

“I was traveling around the southern region in competition and I just really enjoyed the stage and sharing my art and passion to audiences. My teachers and instructors saw a lot of potential in me that I didn’t see at that time,” said Devonna.

The motivation and support from family and instructors inspired her to take another leap– solo and duet performances. At 12-years-old, Devonna realized that dancing was much more than a hobby; she wanted to transform it into a lifestyle, however, she was left wondering how when she didn’t see a creative community near.

On a mission to surround herself with others pursuing similar passions, Devonna discovered the Mississippi School of Arts (MSA), an upper high school of literary, visual, and performing arts on the historic Whitworth College Campus in Brookhaven. She auditioned, became admitted, packed her bags and traveled 60 miles from Jackson to get even closer to fulfilling her childhood dream.

At MSA, she was exposed to different styles of dance and learned to break the rules of ballet. It’s how she grew into being an all-around dancer in genres such as jazz, ballroom, tap, hip-hop and pointe.

With much exposure, came a heavier responsibility to Devonna.

“As a black female who is a dancer, I just felt the responsibility to make a change and be that leader in my state and in my city. So, I kept the [attitude] that I was inspiring others and I wanted to continue to do that because it felt good.”

Courtesy: Destiney Williams

Courtesy: Destiney Williams

While she continued to perform in front of thousands at dance halls, ballrooms, and auditoriums, the goal became less about landing on her feet and being on cue; it was about achieving the euphoria that came with moving across a stage in sync with the rhythm and dancing from her heart.

“I don’t really like to hold a certain feeling that I want people to portray unless it’s a certain story being shown through the dance. I think having the audience be able to feel whatever they want to feel in the moment and that be it– I am so content with that.”

Being the only Black dancer in the room or in class was initially a challenge for Devonna, but now as a senior performing arts major at Purchase College, SUNY Conservatory of Dance, it has channeled into a reward.

“I’m just very grateful to have this gift to share and to make room for more Black women that are dancers.”

Devonna said while the pursuit of becoming a professional dancer will come with sacrifices, she assures to Black girls that it is all worth it in the end because just as she did, you’ll get to the other side through hard work.