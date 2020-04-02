Mississippi Moment: Businesses pitching in to help amid coronavirus outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – I keep hearing of people who are going out of their way to do what they can to help out during the corona crisis. Someone wanted to give an appreciation to Claire Roberts at Olde Town Drugs in Brandon who has been trying to stock toilet paper, although she usually doesn’t carry it. And, since she is a compounding pharmacist, she and her staff has made hand sanitizer for some of the area police departments and home hospice.

And I got word from Southwest Regional Medical Center in McComb that Jamie, Johnny and June Hart at Dixie Packaging in Summit, retooled and made a thousand plastic gowns for the healthcare team at Southwest.

I know of some young entrepreneurs who have gone into business for themselves grocery shopping and delivering for at-risk people who don’t want to be in crowded stores right now.

We can all do something, even if it’s not to get into groups, and to wash our hands and not spread this thing. So, thank you to all who are doing something extra to help out, and to all of us who simply aren’t doing what we usually do in order to keep all of us safe.