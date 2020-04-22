Mississippi Moment: Connecting through chalk art

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With social distancing in place during the coronavirus pandemic, people are still wanting to connect with each other.

Take the concept behind our Chalk Talk segment. And it’s not just here in Mississippi. People all over the world are using sidewalks, driveways and streets as their COVID canvas.

Is it just way to get the kids out of the house and give them something to do? Probably not a bad idea, but they’re smarter than that. When I was a kid, as soon as I caught on, that all this chalk drawing stuff was just a ploy to get me out from under foot, I’d have quit doing it out of spite, even if I liked it.

But that’s not it. Not all of it, anyway.

Because, it’s not just kids doing the drawing. A lot of the chalk art is a collaboration between kids and grown ups, moms in particular.

And if you Google ‘chalk art,’ you will see everything from stick figures to masterpieces done by some pretty sophisticated artists.

There is rain in the forecast again today. So, any of yesterday’s chalk art will be erased.

So, why do people do this temporary art, particularly right now? I think we all have a desire to connect. Even the most avid hermit walks through Walmart now and again just to be around people.

So when the pandemic says, ‘You can’t be together,’ we say, ‘Oh, yeah? Watch this!’ And we grab our stick of chalk and draw a picture that says ‘I’m here’ on a fence or a driveway. And when it washes away, we draw another one that says, ‘I’m STILL here.’

And somehow, all of those individual ‘I’m Here’ messages become a part of a whole. And all of a sudden we are all together, a part of something.