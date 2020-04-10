Mississippi Moment: Easter weekend amid COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – We’re heading into Easter weekend. And we are supposed to be sheltering in place. With so many places closed, what else can we do?

I’m wondering how shaggy my hair is going to get before my barber opens up again on May 1st.

It will be a different kind of Easter for us. Of course, our kids are grown and have been gone for a while. Even the grand-kids outgrew Easter egg coloring years ago. And the great grand-kids have their own grandparents to deal with them, or not deal with them this weekend because of shelter in place and keeping our distance and COVID-19.

The biggest difference: no congregations Sunday morning. Notice I didn’t say no church services. Here will be plenty of them, but online.

And the advantage there is, you can attend not only your church but any in the world. How about Mass at the Vatican this year, or joining in with the other people who won’t be a Lakewood in Houston or Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California, or even your own service.

We’ve resigned ourselves it will be a quiet Easter his year, with the exception of the weather. And a happy one. And we’re going to celebrate it. Don’t let COVID-19 make it anything but a celebration.

