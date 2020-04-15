Mississippi Moment: Honoring the graduates of 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some good news, my dry cleaners reopened today. So now, I can start wearing clean shirts to work again. I still can’t get a hair cut, though. And after two months of cancelled speaking engagements, I got a call today that the first of them has been rescheduled. It’s in October, but at least some people are thinking the world ought to be back to normal by then.

One of the biggest cancellations for this spring is graduations from high school and college. You may have noticed that a lot of people have been posting their graduation pictures on Facebook to show solidarity with the class of 2020.

Well, I have it on good authority that WJTV 12 News is planning to have a special celebration for the graduates this year. And if it all comes together, it may make your graduation this year special in its own right. Stay tuned for details.

The world is climbing out from under the coronavirus. The politicians say the check is in the mail. Tomorrow will be better than today or by October at the latest.