Mississippi Moment: How students are adapting to distant learning

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – I wondered exactly how much actual ‘learning’ would happen with ‘distant learning.’ Well, I’ve been reassured that the kids in Generation Z take this a lot more seriously than us Baby Boomers would have. I was doing a story in Michelle Pharr’s garden The other day. Her 9-year-old 3rd grader, Elle, was there. And I asked Elle how much different learning at home from learning at school.

“It’s really not that much different. It’s just, there’s more distractions. And you’re not just sitting by your friends. We have this thing called Google Classroom, and we just have a checklist for the week. And some things are due on the day you’re supposed to do them, like Monday, Tuesday and so on. And some things are just due at the end of the week. So, you have all week to do them,” said Elle.

Do you feel like you’re keeping up with your grade as much as you would have if you were in class?

“Well, it took me a second to just learn how to do it all, but now I think I’m pretty much caught up.”

Do you think you’d like this better than going to the classroom?

“A little bit, because it’s a tad easier. We have less work, and I’m starting to like it more now that I know how to do it.”

Is it better to go at your own pace than to have to keep up with the pace of the entire class?

“I think sometimes it’s best to keep up with the pace of your entire class, because it trains you for later years of school.”

It occurs to me that distant learning doesn’t have to be just for school kids. If you are sheltering a home right now, take an online class related to your job, and then be better at it when the world opens up again. Or learn to do something different and strike out in a new direction. Hopefully, we will never get a chance to learn on our own exactly like this again.