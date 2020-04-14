Mississippi Moment: Neighbors responding to disasters

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Have you ever kicked a fire ant mound and watched the ants right after? All of a sudden, they are everywhere going in every direction at once. This may just look like random activity to us, but there is a purpose. Rescue and repair. And protection, too. They will sing the fire out of you if you just stand there.

That reminds me of people right after a disaster, like the tornadoes that hit Easter Sunday. The rain hadn’t even let up before neighbors were out helping neighbors dig out.

Road crews, or just people with chain saws, were immediately clearing highways. Power crews were already surveying downed power lines.

This reflex response to disaster transcends racial and socioeconomic lines, too. It just ends up being people helping people, bringing what you know how to do to the game to help everybody across the finish line.

And when you think that this rapid response was encapsulated in the other disaster going on right now, the more slow motion coronavirus crisis, you draw some comparisons between the two.

Whereas with a tornado, the appropriate response is immediately evident. With the coronavirus, it is more subtle but just as real. Lives are just as at risk. And people’s property and livelihoods are at risk, too.

We can’t take a chainsaw to the coronavirus, but there are other things we still need to be doing. Wash our hands. Stay away from other people as much as possible. Distance is still the best vaccine. And be aware that just as a tornado leaves scars that will take years to heal, this coronavirus will leave long lasting scars, too.

And we will have neighbors who will need a hand to make it across the finish line for quite a while, yet. Let’s don’t quit early. Let’s don’t let each other down. If fire ants know how to work together through a crisis, surely we do.

