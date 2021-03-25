Mississippi Moment: Severe weather warning tips

JACKSO, Miss. (WJTV) – I know where my safe place here is at the news station and I know where my safe place is at the house. By this time you need to already know where you will shelter, if your area ever has a tornado warning.

First of all, if you live in a mobile home, there is no safe place in your house. Get out if weather starts getting bad and go to a community shelter, a neighbor’s house or a relative. If you don’t know where a community shelter is, now is the time to find out, not when the sirens start blaring.

Now, as far as severe weather television coverage is concerned, our Storm Team 12 will break in to regular programming and do constant coverage as long as an active tornado warning for our area is in effect.

Let me say this about our team, our people don’t exaggerate the situation, they won’t scare you out of your wits, but they will tell you what is going on and what you can expect at your house. That’s why I like our team in bad weather. They are easy to understand and they not only tell me what’s happening, but also tell me what I should be doing.

So find your safe place now. There is an old saying that Noah didn’t wait until it started raining to build the Ark. So, don’t wait until the warning is issued to start finding where you need to go to stay safe.