Mississippi Moment: Mississippi Watermelon Festival

MIZE, Miss. (WJTV) – In a year when so much has been canceled, at least one event is going on as planned this weekend in Mize; the annual Mississippi Watermelon Festival. The web page said attendees should wear a mask if they want to. There will also be hand sanitizer available.

This is the 42nd year for the festival. Proceeds will go to fund the Mize Volunteer Fire Department.

Featured every year are the Smith County watermelons. There is always a watermelon eating contest, a watermelon seed spitting contest and a Miss Watermelon contest.

As far as COVID-19, I guess it all depends on how much you like watermelons. But if you go, I’d try to not get right up in anybody’s face. If I went, I’d wear a mask.

