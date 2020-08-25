Mississippi Moment: Impact of Hurricane Katrina on the Mississippi coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Saturday, August 29, marks the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina making landfall on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The storm caused $125 billion in damage. There was flooding from New Orleans to Mobile, and the Mississippi Coast was wiped out form the water’s edge to about a mile inland.

Shopping centers were Red Cross staging areas. Cars were parked on the high land on Highway 603 at Waveland, in hopes of keeping them above the level of the storm surge. But they were drowned under a 28 foot wall of water.

That same wall of water had to come through Waveland. Apartments a mile inland at Highway 90 were flooded and unlivable up to the third floor.

Across the tracks heading toward the water, you started to see houses that had been flattened mixed in with a few still standing. A half mile from the water, there were no standing houses, only piles of debris that had been homes for the people who had lived there.

And then a quarter of a mile to the Gulf and on to the water, there were just slabs of homes and toppled trees.

