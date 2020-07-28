Mississippi Moment: 2020 Census

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The response rate for the City of Jackson returning the census forms is lagging behind the national average, and the national average is not nearly what it should be. About 65% for the nation, but only about 56% for Jackson.

Why is being counted for the census important? Well, it’s the law. If you don’t turn in your census information, you could be fined $100.

A lot of federal funding is divided up according to population. So the more we respond to the census, the more we could expect in money for highways and HUD community grants.

Plus, the number of people we can have in the U.S. House of Representatives is also tied to population. A state that’s under-counted could lose a seat in Congress, which could affect the state’s presidential electoral college vote count.

