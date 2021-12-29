Mississippi Moment: 2021? Good Riddance!

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Time passing does not create a border. The end of the year is not like a state line or a line in the sand.

At the beginning of this year, the entire country seemed to celebrating that 2020, the year of COVID, would be coming to an end. It did, on December 31, 2020. The only problem is that COVID itself was not over, nor did it come to an end as we had all hoped it would. We faced COVID all throughout 2021, except with new flavors.

The internet said pandemics are eradicated in one of three ways. First, a vaccine can wipe them out. In all of mankind, only one viral disease has ever been completely wiped out and that’s smallpox. Second, a pandemic will wear itself out to a point where it is no longer considered a pandemic. Just like the flu, it pops up year to year, sometimes worse and sometimes not. Third, we just live with it.

However, there is no fourth option. It just goes away at the first of the year. Yet, here we are at the end of 2021, about the jump into 2022. Will this coming year be any different? To the extent we make it different, it will be. It all depends on us and how we define the year, by how we use it, and not by letting the year define itself by how it uses us.