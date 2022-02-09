JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Mississippi Governor Theodore Bilbo was a staunch segregationist and the state’s most controversial politician.

He was a state senator from1908 to 1912. During that time, he was accused of accepting a bribe. He was elected as the lieutenant governor in 1912, and then he was elected governor in 1915 and against in 1927.

Bilbo served a term in the U.S. Senate in 1934. After his death, a statue of Bilbo was placed in the Rotunda of the Mississippi State Capitol.

It seems to me that the placement of the statue mirrors Mississippi’s changing racial attitudes over the decades. It stayed front and center in the Rotunda from his death until William Winter was elected governor in the 80s. At that time, the statue was moved to a meeting room near the House of Representatives chamber.

The statue recently disappeared. I talked to the Secretary of the House of Representatives Andy Ketchings on Wednesday.

He said Bilbo has been stowed away in a first floor storage room at the Capitol. Ketchings said the statue was moved more than four weeks ago.

The era of Bilbos is a chapter in Mississippi’s evolution that was closed a long time ago. We’ve moved on.