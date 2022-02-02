JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Blues man Bobby Rush is 88-years old and still working harder than three people combined. In a couple of weeks, Ellis Avenue in Jackson will be renamed as Bobby Rush Boulevard in honor of the blues man himself.

In honor of Black History Month, Rush spoke about how he saw Black history over the course of his career.

“In 1951-52, up until about 53, I worked in places in Chicago, suburbs of Chicago. When I worked in a white audience behind a curtain, they wanted to hear my music but not see my face. Now I’m seeing places, talking to places, talking to people, and going places and eating in places in places, sleeping in places that I could never do back in the day. Things are better. Things are changing, but looks like to me the more they change the more they remain the same. Because we still have some ups and downs where we can and cannot do in life, and I’m hoping somewhere down the line that I will be a reflection of this mirror that you look at, that all of this will change sooner or later. That we all as a people regardless of what we have done, what we are doing; will grab ahold and do better things in life by each other, regardless of the race, creed or color,” said Rush.