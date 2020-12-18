Mississippi Moment: A Mississippi Carol

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – We have been working on the 12 News Christmas Special, “A Mississippi Carol” for a few weeks now and some of it is actually coming. What I want to show you is a project aside from the special we did for fun.

Marshall Ramsey actually does illustrate some sketches in the special. But this is a legend I heard long ago that our computer guru, Opie Cooper, set to one of the sketches.

“A Mississippi Carol” will air at 9:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve on WJTV 12 News and WHLT 22 News, but there will be a sneak preview on Saturday, December 19, at 7:00 p.m. on the CW.

