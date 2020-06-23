Mississippi Moment: A Statue Destroyed

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Turning Angel statue in Natchez City Cemetery toppled from its pedestal on Tuesday.

The statue is a landmark in the cemetery. Back in 1908, there was a natural gas explosion at Natchez Drug Company that killed five girls. The angel was erected as a symbolic guardian over their graves by the owner of the company.

The statue was nicknamed the Turning Angel because an optical illusion seemed to make it look like the statue turned as you drove past the cemetery at night.

There have been incidents of vandalism at the cemetery over the years, but cemetery workers are not sure how the statue was removed from its pedestal.