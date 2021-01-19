Mississippi Moment: A Tale of Two Roads

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – This is a tale of two roads. The purpose of it is to show that there can be moments of escape and pleasure in the simplest of things during the most trying times. This first road is one my daughter, Keri Horn, captured with her iPhone as she was descending the last hill on Highway 12 going into the Delta on her way to Greenwood to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Why with all of the medical facilities we have in the Jackson metro she had to go to Greenwood to get a shot would take someone steeped in government to answer. Makes no sense to me. But, here’s the part she was impressed with. The deep ravines on either side of the road on that last hill that shows that you were higher up than you thought you were. And anyone who has ever taken one of the drops into the Delta from a highway with good view would understand that that one experience makes it worth while to even have to go to Greenwood to get what should have been plentifully available back home.

The other road is just a shot I got with my phone of me chasing my shadow on the way home from Rodney last week. I get tired of the radio, even the satellite sometimes and just watch the road. Something about the car behind its shadow struck me as being an illustration of something philosophical. But I couldn’t put my finger on exactly what. So I just watched it for a few miles until the sun sank lower or the road turned, and I lost my shadow. So I popped the radio back on and didn’t think much more about it.

I guess the point of this is these are stressing times in the nation and the world. Yet right in the middle of it, it’s easy to pop through the mirror for a few moments and get your head together again. In the case of me and my daughter, just driving down a stretch of highway did it.