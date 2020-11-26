Mississippi Moment: A Thanksgiving Poem

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This is an unusual Thanksgiving, a lot of people are taking the suggestions that we have not 30 or so of our closest relatives over for dinner. So, with that in mind, I wrote a poem fitting for the occasion.
I call it– What If They Gave A Feast But Nobody Came
Thanksgiving is a lot of things-
It’s food, of course- But then-
It’s football, naps, lots of leftovers-
Neighbors- friends- and kin.
That is, it was- in normal years-
Remember way back then?
You cooked all night the night before-
Then- wished you could sleep in?
The table- set by 10 am-
The turkey done by one-
The pe-can pie is served by three-
By four, the whole thing’s done.
But- that was back before we had
Corona pay a call-
It was gonna stay for 14 days-
Just two weeks- that’s all.
It wiped us out of lots of things
First toilet paper, I think-
Then Clorox, Lysol, alcohol-
The kind you rub on, not drink.
And then we learned to Zoom and Skype
And message, text and post-
And Facebook live and other stuff
I like my masks the most. (Not)
The old normal was so long ago.
It seems that way, at least.
But actually- it was ONLY just last year-
That we had those family feasts.
This year, there’s still the cranberry sauce-
The sweet potatoes- and dressing.
A lot of food— FOR THE TWO OF US.
One of us should ask the blessing.
But cleaning up? Should be a breeze-
Two plates, two cups two glasses-
You wash, I’ll dry and put them up
Let’s see who gets through fastest.
But then, I turned and there is was-
The table- heaped- oh dear-
Made me realize all at once-
We cooked like we did last year.
A mountain of turkey, A pile of potatoes,
Gravy and a roast
Salad and rolls and congealed little things
But what surprised me the most.
There- with the green bean casserole and giblets
And I don’t know all what-
We cooked Aunt Gladys’ handed down recipe-
The one nobody ever touched.
There’s coconut cake, and Christmas cookies
Striped candy, chocolate pie
And ambrosia and lots of pudding left-
I muttered ‘why, oh why.’
What will we do with this left over stuff?
Ah! I have a plan if we’re willing!
To have enough time to gobble it up,
Instead of Christmas- We need 12 days of THANKSGIVING!
