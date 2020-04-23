Mississippi Moment: Addressing food insecurity amid COVID-19 outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – COVID-19 is on the minds of many people right now.

A lot of people are having a difficult time managing to get food amid the pandemic. Long story short, even after the stimulus checks and unemployment and any thing else, there are or there will be people who will need help just to put food on the table.

So, food banks and food pantries are becoming a necessity for some folks.

Two things come to mind. One: the food they give away doesn’t grown on trees. Somebody has to donate it. So, this might be a great social club or Sunday school class project to adopt a food pantry and help keep it stocked.

The other thing that comes to mind: how do you find a food pantry if you need to get food from one?

Of course, my answer to everything is Google it. So, I did and found a shortcut, at least for the Jackson area. The Jackson Free Press did an article about food insecurity in the metro that gives the names and the locations of food pantries and food closets and food banks.

So, you can go to their web page, find that article and maybe find what you need. And of course this not only for places to get food, but to donate food or money as well.

This is another element that we are in this thing together. Together, lets make sure people who are out of work aren’t completely out of food and out of luck.