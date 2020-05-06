Mississippi Moment: Adjusting to life amid COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – I finally received my first haircut amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Miss Jo couldn’t stand it anymore and said I could either sit down and let her trim my shaggy hair or she’d cut it some night while I was asleep. So, I sat. I think she did a good job. The last time my hair was this long was in the 1980s when it was in style, and I had a mustache. And they both were still dark.

But I have gone over six weeks without a haircut, which brings up an unseen aspect of COVID-19. That means the person who cuts my hair has gone six weeks without a paycheck, since that’s how long they’ve been closed.

Another visible aspect of COVID-19 is the new fashion statement we are are all required to wear or not: the face mask. I realize there are many macho among us who have no intention of wearing a mask. You figure you aren’t going to catch COVID-19 anyway. Well, you probably won’t. But the masks are to keep you from giving it to someone else.

I picked a basic neutral for my mask. It goes with Walmart or Home Depot. But, I have seen some really creative masks. Noses and lips and slogans. If you’d like to showoff your corona-mask, email me a picture at wgrayson@wjtv.com.