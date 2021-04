JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - On Tuesday, we asked your opinion about whether the state should help the City of Jackson solve its water problems. The overwhelming response was 'no.'

Years ago, I was interviewing former Governor William Winter on the occasion of his law firm moving into new quarters in Downtown Jackson. Now, this was at a time when the fashionable business trend was to relocate to places like somewhere along Highland Colony in Madison County and out of the city.